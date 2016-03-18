BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as CFO
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
March 18 Pam Transportation Services Inc :
* PAM Transportation Services says now offering to purchase up to 425,000 shares at a price of not less than $31.00 and not more than $34.00 per share
* Tender offer, previously set to expire at March 17, 2016, is now set to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 5, 2016
* Says amending modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer to purchase up to 325,000 shares at $27-$30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
* Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products