March 18 Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank :

* FY net result after tax up 87.39 percent at 10.111 million euros ($11.41 million)(previous year: 5.395 million euros)

* FY profit from ordinary activities rose by 44.31 pct to 18.27 million euros

* Proposes dividend of 0.41 euros per share for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)