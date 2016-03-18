BRIEF-Biolase to raise $10.5 mln from institutional and individual investors in a private placement
March 18 Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank :
* FY net result after tax up 87.39 percent at 10.111 million euros ($11.41 million)(previous year: 5.395 million euros)
* FY profit from ordinary activities rose by 44.31 pct to 18.27 million euros
* Proposes dividend of 0.41 euros per share for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says Chairman Wang Chong resigns due to change in job role Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p9rvM9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)