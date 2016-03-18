BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as CFO
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
March 18 Sterling Resources Ltd :
* Holders of senior secured bond approved entry by bond trustee, Sterling and SRUK into recapitalization agreement and related waiver
* Sterling resources announces approval of recapitalization by bondholders
* Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products