BRIEF-Kossan Rubber Industries says to execute corporate guarantees of 81 mln RGT
* Will execute corporate guarantees of 81 million RGT in favour of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oa2I5Z) Further company coverage:
March 18 Diagnostic And Therapeutic Center Of Athens Hygeia SA :
* Not to pay FY 2015 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1R8vU5l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intelgenx and Redhill Biopharma announce marketing approval of rizaport(r) for migraines in Luxembourg