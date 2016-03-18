BRIEF-Bajaj Corp March-qtr profit rises
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees
March 18 Bilici Yatirim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees
MILAN, April 13 Italian football team Juventus said it had extended a contract with Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala until June 30, 2022 and would pay rival Palermo an 8 million euro performance bonus.