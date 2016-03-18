BRIEF-Feature Integration Technology announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.6 per share to shareholders for 2016
March 18 Teliasonera AB
* Says Teliasonera confirms that it is in exclusive talks with Zegona over Telia's Spanish operations, Yoigo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 13 Telecom Italia has signed an agreement with Italy's biggest regional utility A2A to help it roll out its ultrafast broadband network, two sources said on Thursday, as it squares up to rival Enel .