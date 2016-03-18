March 18 Hansteen Holdings Plc :

* Has acquired a further 4.7 million units in Ashtenne Industrial Fund (AIF) from clients of Schroder Investment Management Limited for 2.1 million stg in cash

* Acquisition represents 0.8 pct of units in issue and increases hansteen's holding in aif to 83.5 pct