METALS-Copper climbs as China trade brightens, imports jump
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from MELBOURNE)
March 18 Mdc Partners Inc
* net proceeds received from offering will be approximately $880.1 million
* priced its private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior unsecured notes due 2024
* offering was upsized from previously announced $800 million aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from MELBOURNE)
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts