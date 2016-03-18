March 18 Zions Bancorporation

* terms of outstanding warrants to purchase common stock of zions issued in may and october of 2010 amended

* exercise price of warrants has been reduced to approximately $36.05 per share from approximately $36.14 per share

* warrant share multiplier has been increased to 1.0160 from 1.0136, effective as of february 18, 2016