BRIEF-Matrix Concepts Holdings bhd entered into JV agreement cum shareholders agreement
* Entered into JV agreement cum shareholders agreement, subscription agreement with Nissin Ex. Co, and Nihon House Corp
March 18 Rubicon Partners SA :
* FY 2015 net loss 9.1 million zlotys ($2.41 million) versus loss of 22.3 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 6.2 million zlotys versus 5.4 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7774 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into JV agreement cum shareholders agreement, subscription agreement with Nissin Ex. Co, and Nihon House Corp
* Q1 net profit 5.2 million rials versus 7 million rials year ago