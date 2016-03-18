March 18 Nikkei:

* Pilot plans to invest 8 billion yen focusing on its Japanese plants to triple production capacity for inexpensive oil-based pens over the next 3 yrs - Nikkei

* Pilot seeks capacity of 500 mln pens annually by 2018; also plans to boost capacity at factories in Brazil and in Indonesia - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/22sfRGN) Further company coverage: