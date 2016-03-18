UPDATE 2-TSMC's Q1 profits hurt by strong Taiwan dollar; cautions trend to stay
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts
March 18 China Recycling Energy Corp:
* On March 14, 2016, unit entered transfer agreement with Xuzhou Zhongtai Energy Technology, Xi an Huaxin New Energy
* Transfer agreement provides for sale to Zhongtai of all assets of project under construction from Xi an Tch
* As consideration for transfer of project, Zhongtai shall pay to Xi an Tch an aggregate purchase price of about $25.8 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1R3KCOu Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)