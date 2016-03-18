March 18 China Recycling Energy Corp:

* On March 14, 2016, unit entered transfer agreement with Xuzhou Zhongtai Energy Technology, Xi an Huaxin New Energy

* Transfer agreement provides for sale to Zhongtai of all assets of project under construction from Xi an Tch

* Transfer agreement provides for sale to Zhongtai of all assets of project under construction from Xi an Tch

* As consideration for transfer of project, Zhongtai shall pay to Xi an Tch an aggregate purchase price of about $25.8 million