March 18 Blackrock Inc :

* CFO Gary S. Shedlin total compensation of $6.09 million in 2015 versus $5.58 million in 2014

* Co pesident Charles Hallac's fy 2015 total compensation $15.2 million versus $11.1 million in fy 2014

* Says ceo Laurence Fink's 2015 total compensation was $25.8 million versus $23.9 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Says president Robert Kapito's 2015 total compensation is $20.3 million versus $18.5 million in 2014