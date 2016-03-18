March 18 La-z-boy Inc :

* La-Z-Boy - lawsuit arises from a contract dispute over whether a 2002 contract requires company to pay royalties on certain of its power products

* La-z-boy announces verdict in lawsuit

* Jury returned a verdict against company finding damages of approximately $5.8 million

* court has not entered judgment on verdict and has not yet ruled on company's affirmative defenses