UPDATE 2-TSMC's Q1 profits hurt by strong Taiwan dollar; cautions trend to stay
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts
March 18 Pepsico Inc
* Says CEO Indra Nooyi's FY 2015 total compensation $26.4 million versus $22.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Says CFO Hugh Johnston's 2015 total compensation was $8.6 million versus $7.2 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)