March 18 Dupont

* Says former chair & chief executive officer E. J. Kullman's 2015 total compensation $12.3 mln versus $14.3 mln in 2014 - SEC filing

* Says chief financial officer n. c. Fanandakis's 2015 total compensation $4.1 million versus $4.2 million in 2014

* Ceo E. D. Breen's fy 2015 total compensation was $10.0 million