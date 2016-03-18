March 18 :

* David Michael Mcgovern Reports 7.6 Percent Stake In Tangoe Inc, As Of March 8, 2016

* Acquired shares Tangoe common stock because believed that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* May discuss with board of Tangoe Inc on business, assets, financial condition, potential combinations, strategic alternatives-SEC filing

* May consider and seek to cause Tangoe Inc to implement various plans or proposals intended to "enhance stockholder value"