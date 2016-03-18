UPDATE 2-TSMC's Q1 profits hurt by strong Taiwan dollar; cautions trend to stay
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts
March 18 :
* David Michael Mcgovern Reports 7.6 Percent Stake In Tangoe Inc, As Of March 8, 2016
* Acquired shares Tangoe common stock because believed that shares, when purchased, were undervalued
* May discuss with board of Tangoe Inc on business, assets, financial condition, potential combinations, strategic alternatives-SEC filing
* May consider and seek to cause Tangoe Inc to implement various plans or proposals intended to "enhance stockholder value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)