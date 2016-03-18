March 18 Nikkei:

* Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance will start offering in April policies covering corporate losses resulting from terrorist activity abroad - Nikkei

* Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings unit to offer up to 5 bln yen in coverage, including lost income during forced shutdowns, damage to buildings under construction Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Rrc1pw) Further company coverage: