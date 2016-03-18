March 18 Boeing Co -

* Says ceo dennis muilenburg's fy 2015 total compensation $13.2 million versus $11.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says former chairman and ceo james mcnerney jr's 2015 total compensation was $19.9 million versus $28.9 million in 2014

* Says cfo gregory smith's fy 2015 total compensation $4.8 million versus $10.6 million in fy 2014

* Boeing co says vice chairman, president and ceo, commercial airplanes raymond conner's 2015 total compensation was $9.1 million versus $16.4 million in 2014