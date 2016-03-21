March 21 Hiag Immobilien Holding Ag :
* In FY increased property income to 51.2 million swiss
francs ($52.79 million)(31 december 2014: 48.7 million francs)
* FY net income to 59.5 million francs in 2015 (31 December
2014: 50.4 million francs)
* FY operating income prior to revaluation increased by 3.8
million francs or 7.6 percent to 54.1 million francs(31 december
2014: 50.2 million francs)
* Will be proposing a dividend of 3.50 francs per share,
amounting to a 6 percent increase (2014: 3.30 francs)
* Is therefore focusing on organic growth in portfolio for
current business year 2016 , with goal of further increasing
property income
