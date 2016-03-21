UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Pets at Home Group
* Ian Kellett to succeed Nick Wood as chief executive officer
* Appointment of Ian Kellett as chief executive officer, with effect from 4th April 2016
* Move follows resignation of Nick Wood, who will remain with the group in an advisory role until 1st July
* Kellett has been a member of the group's board for the last ten years fulfilling the roles of Chief Financial Officer and latterly the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Retail Division
* Peter Pritchard is promoted from his role of chief operating officer in retail division to ceo of retail division
* Group continues to trade in line with expectations and will issue a trading update for Q4 on 21st April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.