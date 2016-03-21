March 21 New Mauritius Hotels Ltd :

* Says fraud of some 115 million rupees has been committed last week to the detriment of Co by persons whose identities are still unknown

* Says fraud was perpetrated through devious electronic means, impersonation resulting in two transfers to foreign bank

* Says appropriate provision is being effected in Co's accounts which will impact negatively on the performance of the second quarter

* Says notwithstanding occurrence of unfortunate fraud, results for full year are expected to show improvement over last year Source : j.mp/1PlLEjl Further company coverage: