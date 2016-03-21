March 21 (Reuters) -

* Ica gruppen says previously reported like-for-like sales for Swedish Ica-stores for January and February 2016 were too low

* Ica gruppen says correct sales figure were 0.3 percentage points higher than previously reported in January and 0.2 in February

* In January ICA reported a sales increase in like-for-like stores of 2.3 percent. The correct figure for the month is 2.6 percent.

* In February ICA reported a sales increase in like-for-like stores of 5.2 percent. The correct figure for the month is 5.4 percent.