March 21 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Jeremie Seed Capital Wojewodztwa Zachodniopomorskiego FIZ
(the fund) to acquire new shares in Seaqar Sp. z o.o. in
exchange for 0.52 million zlotys ($132,000) and in Sea
Engineering Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 0.81 mln zlotys
* The fund to become a financial investor of Seaqar and Sea
Engineering which are portfolio firms of Swietokrzyski Inkubator
Technologii SA (SwIT) - an investment firm which belongs to the
EBC Solicitors's capital group
* Following the capital increase in both firms, the fund to
own 27 percent in Sea Engineering and 17.36 percent in Seaqar
* SwIT will hold 33.6 pct in Sea Engineering and 39.5 pct in
Seaqar
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7873 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)