BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
March 21 Marriott International
* Co,Starwood agreed to convene stockholder meeting for deal on march 28;to immediately adjourn such meeting until april 8 Source text - 1.usa.gov/25ff4vd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.