UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Belorechenskoye SKHOAO :
* Recommends q1 dividend in total amount of 20.9 million roubles ($303,858.57)
* Dividend to be paid for preferred and preferred type B shares
* Decides to decrease its share capital by acquiring 21,000 of own shares for 3,321 roubles per ordinary share Source text: bit.ly/25eQvP9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.7820 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.