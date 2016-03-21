BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
March 21 Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores:
* Regulator to lift trading suspension for Sniace SA as of 8:30 a.m. on March 22
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017