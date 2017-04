March 21 Genovis AB :

* Has decided on new share issue

* At full subscribtion share capital will increase by up to 4.6 million Swedish crowns ($560,415.19) through issue of up to 18.4 million shares

* Subscription price is 1.25 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

