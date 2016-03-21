BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
March 21 Marriott International Inc:
* Expect $250 million synergies from Starwood deal to be realized by 2018, if not before - Conf call
* Starwood deal to be "slightly dilutive" in 2016 - Conf call
* "Remain optimistic" with regard to Starwood's asset disposition plans - conf call
* Don't think the fact that there was a Chinese bidder for Starwood, that deal clearance in china is a political issue - Conf call Further company coverage: [MAR.O HOT.N]
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.