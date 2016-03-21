March 21 Marriott International Inc:

* Expect $250 million synergies from Starwood deal to be realized by 2018, if not before - Conf call

* Starwood deal to be "slightly dilutive" in 2016 - Conf call

* "Remain optimistic" with regard to Starwood's asset disposition plans - conf call

* Don't think the fact that there was a Chinese bidder for Starwood, that deal clearance in china is a political issue - Conf call Further company coverage: [MAR.O HOT.N]