Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 21 DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG :
* FY sales 4.142 million euros ($4.67 million), up 21 pct
* FY EBITDA 195,000 euros (previous year: 232,000 euros)
* FY earnings before taxes 94,000 euros compared to 54,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order