March 21 Unibep SA :

* Signs annex to Smart City investment contract for additional works, changing first phase conditions and adding second phase

* Under annex to Smart City project, new value of first phase is at 35.7 million zlotys ($9.4 million) net, second phase is worth 31.9 million zlotys net

* Smart City investment project is run by CPD SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7815 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)