March 21 Black Diamond Group Ltd :

* Announces dividend reduction to preserve financial flexibility

* Says declared a 50 percent reduction in its dividend to $0.025 per share from $0.05 per share

* This change is effective immediately for the March dividend

* Reduction in monthly dividend from $0.05 to $0.025 will result in an annualized reduction of cash paid dividends of $12.3 million