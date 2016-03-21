UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Nikkei:
* Denso intends to manufacture drones designed for inspecting bridges and buildings in mountainous and other difficult-to-reach area - Nikkei
* Denso is teaming with construction consulting firms and others, aiming for commercialization in a year or two - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1T4d5F6) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.