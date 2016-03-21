UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Nikkei:
* Takata plans to sell an American producer of automotive interior materials to fund recall of the Japanese company's defective air bags - Nikkei
* Takata seeks to sell Irvin Automotive Products for tens of billions of yen - Nikkei
* Takata also will sell off the majority of its shareholdings - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1VvKLMt) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.