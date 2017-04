March 21 Abiomed Inc :

* Co, FDA agreed on indication for use for pre-market approval ('PMA') for Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella 5.0 and Impella LD devices

* No longer anticipates requirement for FDA advisory panel prior to PMA approval for safety and effectiveness