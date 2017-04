March 21 International Wastewater Systems Inc

* Iws announces bridge loan

* Entered into an agreement with an arm's length private lender to loan company an aggregate of cdn$400,000

* Loan is secured against assets of company, bears interest at a rate of 2% per month and carries a commitment fee equal to 4% of loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)