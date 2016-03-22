March 22 Vetropack Holding SA :

* FY net sales: 557.0 million Swiss francs ($574.46 million) (2014: 599.3 million francs)

* FY EBIT: 50.3 million francs (2014: 49.1 million francs)

* FY consolidated profit: 42.1 million francs (2014: 49.2 million francs)

* Gross dividend of 38.50 francs (2014: 38.50 francs) per bearer share and of 7.70 francs (2014: 7.70 francs) per registered share