March 22 CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG :

* Is selling 65,500 square metres of industrial land to Canton Zurich

* Sale price amounts to 52 million Swiss francs ($53.66 million)

* Will also be contributing to clean-up of lake bed adjacent to site, and Canton Zurich will be holding back 32 million francs of sale price in connection therewith Source text - bit.ly/22ta07C Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)