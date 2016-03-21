March 21 Danier Leather Inc
* Ksv kofman inc. Has been appointed as trustee in
connection with bankruptcy proceedings
* Voluntarily made an assignment in bankruptcy pursuant to
provisions of bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada) ("bia")
* Obtained an order of ontario superior court of justice
appointing ksv kofman inc. As receiver over all of its property,
assets,undertaking
* In connection with proposal proceedings, conducted a sale
and investor solicitation process ,which process has since been
completed
* Says that all of directors of danier have resigned with
effect immediately upon assignment in bankruptcy
* On february 4, 2016 commenced insolvency proceedings by
filing a notice of intention to make a proposal pursuant to bia.
