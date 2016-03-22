March 21 Westshore Terminals Investment Corp :

* Anticipates that it will load about 6.8 million tonnes in Q1 2016 compared to 7.9 million tonnes for same period in 2015

* 2016 throughput volumes are currently anticipated to be 24 - 24.5 mln tonnes