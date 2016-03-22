Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
March 22 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* FY EBITDA -55.9 million Swiss francs (-$57.65 million) (previous year: -95.6 million Swiss francs)
* For 2016 sees priority in solid sales growth and reaching break-even threshold at EBITDA level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)