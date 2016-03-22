March 22 ADO Properties Sarl :

* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year - further growth expected

* FFO1 (without profit from disposals) in 2015 rose by approximately 123 pct to 30.2 million euros in comparison to 13.5 million euros in previous year

* Is proposing to annual general meeting to pay a dividend in an amount of 12.3 million euros (0.35 euros per share)

* For 2016 anticipates again a dividend pay-out ratio between 30 pct to 40 pct of FFO1

* Income from rental activities of ADO properties increased in 2015 by 95.1 pct to 65.8 million euros (2014: 33.7 million euros)

* FY EBITDA from rental activities increased by 97.3 pct from 24.6 million euros in 2014 to 48.5 million euros