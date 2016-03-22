BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
March 22 Conzzeta AG :
* Conzzeta Group returned an operating result (EBIT) of 80.8 million Swiss francs ($83.38 million) for 2015
* 2015 net revenue on a comparable basis amounted to 1140.8 million Swiss francs, 1.7 pct up on previous year
* Macroeconomic development means conzzeta is cautious in its assessment of prospects for 2016
* Moderate growth is expected in 2016, with a slight improvement in profitability at EBIT level compared with 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Raises chances shareholders block bonuses in AGM binding vote