March 22 Wilex Ag
* FY net loss for year was 6.6 million euros ($7.43
million)(previous year: 5.7 million euros)
* Expects to generate between 2.0 million euros and 3.0
million euros in sales revenue and other income (2015: 3.9
million euros) in 2016 financial year
* Generated sales revenue and other income totalling 3.9
million euros in financial year 2015 (previous year: 5.0 million
euros)
* Showed an operating result of -6.5 million euros (previous
year: -5.6 million euros) in 2015 financial year
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2016
financial year are projected to be between -4.0 million euros
and -8.0 million euros (2015: -6.5 million euros)
($1 = 0.8885 euros)
