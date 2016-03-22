March 22 Paion Ag :
* FY net loss of 28.2 million euros ($31.74 million) meets
range of 27 million euros to 29 million euros projected for
fiscal year 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 26.2 million euros
compared to 31 december 2014 and amounted to 32.7 million euros
as of 31 december 2015
* Does not expect revenues in 2016 as Remimazolam is still
in development stage
* Says no significant revenues were realized in reporting
period
* 2016 net loss is expected to decrease compared to prior
year and to amount to approximately 24.5 million euros to 27.5
million euros
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
