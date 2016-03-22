UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes an agreement with New Information Tech, a Taipei based company, for the acquisition by the latter of 50 percent of rights on two projects
* Two projects are being developed by Mondo TV for the Asian market upon a consideration of $5 million per project
* New Information Tech will also take care of the distribution of the two series for five years in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.