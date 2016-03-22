March 22 Abc Arbitrage SA :
* FY income before tax of 26.3 million euro versus 27.9
million euro ($31.4 million) a year ago
* FY net income of 24.2 million euro vs 18.8 million euro a
year ago
* Business volume in first-quarter 2016, still closely
correlated with volatility, is much higher than the average for
first-half 2015 and is line with second-half 2015
* The board will recommend a dividend of 0.20 euro per share
* The dividend is in addition to the 0.20 euro distribution
paid in December 2015
($1 = 0.8886 euros)
