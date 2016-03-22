March 22 DNO says:
* Reported receipt of $13.46 million from the Kurdistan
Regional Government for February crude oil deliveries to the
export and local markets from the Tawke field under the payment
arrangement announced earlier this year
* The funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel
Energy plc, include $11.29 million toward the monthly
entitlement for February deliveries and USD 2.17 million toward
the recovery of outstanding receivables for past
deliveries
* Tawke deliveries for export in February averaged 66,427
barrels of oil per day (bopd), down from an average of 119,390
bopd in January, due to an extended closure of the Turkish
segment of the export pipeline during the
second half of the month
* Tawke deliveries to the local market in February averaged
6,697 bopd, up from 1,370 bopd a month earlier
* For purposes of pricing and entitlement payments, February
deliveries to the local market were treated as deemed exports
(Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)