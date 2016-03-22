March 22 Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Early prolongation of a merchandise credit facility with primary supplier Zollner Elektronik AG

* Existing merchandise credit facility will continue to be kept as an interest-bearing loan subject to usual terms and conditions prevailing on market

* Loan agreement cannot be terminated prior to 31 December 2018

* Annual redemption payments will begin for first time as of 30 September 2017