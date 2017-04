March 22 Gimv NV :

* Gimv sells its stake in European multichannel telecom equipment distribution specialist Onedirect to Naxicap Partners

* For Gimv, this exit will have a net positive impact of 5 million euros ($5.63 million) on the equity value at Dec. 31, 2015